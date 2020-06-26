He will not be able to walk again, I demand justice for my brother, sister alleges; no FIR filed even after 10 days

Injured Satish at GMCH-32. Express photo. Injured Satish at GMCH-32. Express photo.

A 40-year-old woman has been struggling to get an FIR registered against two assailants who allegedly attacked her brother and left both his legs crushed to the bones, on the intervening night of June 14-15.

The refusal to file an FIR has reportedly arisen due a dispute in the clear division of territorial boundaries between Chandigarh and Panchkula.

The woman, identified as Sarika, says her brother—Satish (30)—was beaten by his roommate and work partner but no complaint has been registered yet, even till Thursday. A resident of Rajiv Colony in Panchkula, her brother was found bloodied on the road between Rajiv Colony and Mauli Jagran. He has been operated on and remains admitted at GMCH 32.

“My brother used to live with another man, who also worked with him in a driver setting where they would unload vehicles and drive them. On June 14, almost around 2 am, his roommate called him outside and gave him a glass of lassi. All my brother remembers after that is- waking up on the road with major injuries in both his legs. He was found by two men who took him to the hospital,” she says.

She further adds, “After much ado and several rounds of the Mauli Jagra police post and Sector 16 police post, they say they still do not want to register the FIR.” The Mauli Jagra police station has filed a DDR, but claims that it was only an accident, as does the report of doctors at GMCH-32.

However, Sarika opposes it tooth and nail. She says, her brother has not suffered an accident as it his only his legs that received severe injuries.

“Had it been an accident so severe, he would have at least had some other wounds on his body or on head. He only had the wound of a gandaasa (a sharp weapon) on his stomach and both his legs’ bones were broken. They do not want to investigate the matter and have even forced the doctors to write what they say,” she alleges.

“He is my youngest brother and he had not even been married. Rods had to be added in his legs. He will not be able to walk again. I demand justice for my brother and police action against the two men who did this to him. They first drugged him and then beat him,” she cries.

Police post Sector 16 incharge, SI Brijpal says, “We cannot write an FIR just like that. The body was found on the road that falls under Mauli Jagran jurisdiction and not under ours.” SHO Mauli Jagran Juldan Singh refused to comment.

