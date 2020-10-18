Panchkula: Man killed as truck and canter collide

An FIR was registered against an unknown person under sections 304A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code.

A man was killed after a truck and a canter collided near Kona village at Pinjore around 8.30 pm on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Roshan Lal, a resident of Kona village who was driving the canter. The complainant, Bhaag Singh of the same village, also an eyewitness in the case, said he was walking back from his farm to his village when he saw a truck coming from Pinjore side and another truck coming from the Baddi side. The truck coming from Baddi side overtook the other one at full speed from the wrong side. The truck collided with the canter which was moving on the designated side of the road.

The truck driver fled leaving the truck behind. The victim, who was reportedly bleeding from the head and had suffered serious injuries to his legs as well, was rushed to PGI. The victim succumbed to injuries on Friday.

An FIR was registered against an unknown person under sections 304A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code.

Rohtak woman jumps off 7th floor of GMCH-32, dies

Chandigarh: A 27-year-old woman, a resident of Rohtak, allegedly jumped to death from the seventh floor of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Anu, who was enrolled an IELTS coaching centre at Kurukshetra’s Pehowa. Police have started an investigation in the matter.

Sources said Anu was not a patient and nor any of her known or relatives were admitted in the hospital. Police established her identity through the Aadhaar card and phone found in her purse.

As the victim’s family members were informed, they said that they were unaware that Anu had gone to Chandigarh. Sources said the victim’s kin claimed that Anu had told them that she was going to Pehowa.

Police said as per CCTV recording of GMCH-32, Anu entered the C block building and went to the private ward. Then, she went up to the seventh floor and jumped from there. Police did not find any suicide note in her belongings.

Reportedly, Anu and her mother had gone to Delhi, where her mother was scheduled to undergo a surgery. She had returned to Rohtak two days back. The postmortem examination is yet to be done. A DDR was lodged at PS 34.

Meanwhile, two male attendants, who were sitting in the second floor were injured as Anu had fallen on them. ENS

