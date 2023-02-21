Panchkula man gets 3 years in jail for sending threat letter to shoe shop owner, demanding 31 lakh

The Chandigarh district court has convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment a Panchkula resident for sending a threat letter to a Chandigarh-based shoe shop owner by pretending to be a member of Babbar Khalsa International and demanding Rs 31 lakh.

The convict, Jasvir Singh, has been held guilty under Section 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the IPC and awarded simple imprisonment for a period of three years and directed to pay a fine of Rs 500.

As per the complaint, on October 14, 2014, an FIR was lodged on the complaint of Gagandeep Singh, resident of Sector 15, Chandigarh, who stated to the police that he runs a shop of shoes, Chief Boot House in Sector 17-D, Chandigarh. On September 13, 2014, they received a letter from DTDC courier on which Babbar Khalsa International was written saying that “waheguru ne tum par meharbani ka hath rakhe tumhari 31 lacks dene ke sewa lagi hai or kaam ki sewa karne ka mauka karmo se milta hai hum kom se jujharu hai hamari sewa karna tumhara farz banta hai”. It was alleged that through this letter, someone had demanded ransom and threatened them to face dire consequences in case the ransom was not given by the complainant.

The police later arrested accused Jasvir Singh, and disclosure statement of accused was recorded in pursuance of which other threat letters sent to Chief Boot House, Chandigarh and Sant Footwear were taken into police possession.

The defence counsel argued before the court that there are material contradictions between the statement of prosecution witnesses, which are creating doubt over the genuineness of the story of prosecution.

After hearing the matter and going by the evidence, the court held the accused guilty.

The court of Parmod Kumar, JMIC, said, “This court has observed that accused has sent the threat letter to Chief Boot House, Sector 17-D, Chandigarh, and pretended himself to be a member of front, Babbar Khalsa International, and demanded extortion of Rs 31 lakh by putting complainant and his family members in the instant fear of death or grievous hurt. This type of conduct of the accused is not acceptable in the civilised society. There should be dissemination of some deterrent message among the potential offenders to put the curb on such type of unsocial activities.”

“In order to disseminate the message in public because such type of incidents are rising day by day, there should be a terror of conviction in the mind of offenders at the time of involvement in such type of incidents,” said the court while sentencing the convict to three years’ imprisonment and fining him Rs 500.