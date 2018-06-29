Panchkula: Man gunned down by rival gang during birthday bash

Vehicles damaged in the attack at Kalka on Thursday. (Express photo) Vehicles damaged in the attack at Kalka on Thursday. (Express photo)

A 25-year-old man, Vikram, resident of Ghatiwala village in Pinjore, was shot dead and his four friends, Mahender Pal (25), Daleep (27), Lakhwinder Singh (23) and Harwinder Kumar (27) suffered bullet injuries in a murderous assault on them by members of their rival group on Thursday evening. Vikram was shot in the head from point-blank range.

Vikram was celebrating his 25th birthday with his friends in a Mahindra Scorpio SUV at village Majra in Kalka, around 21 kilometres from Pinjore. A few months ago, Vikram was arrested on charges of assault. He was recently released on bail from Ambala Central Jail. Police suspect that Vikram’s killing might be linked to the case of assault registered against him.

While Vikram died on the spot, his four friends were rushed to Kalka Civil Hospital from where they were referred to PGIMER, considering their critical condition. However, doctors at PGIMER told Chandigarh Newsline late in the night that the condition of all four injured was stable and they were out of danger.

Villagers block road. (Express photo) Villagers block road. (Express photo)

Agitated at Vikram’s death, his family members and relatives, accompanied by hundreds of villagers, kept his body on the Paploha-Majra road and blocked traffic. The road stretch connects with Kalka-Shimla national highway. The blockade was not lifted till the filing of this report.

The protesters were demanding immediate arrest of all the accused responsible for Vikram’s murder. Vikram’s family alleged that notorious gangster Balwinder Babbu was behind the gruesome murder and those who fired at VIkram and his friends were Babbu’s men. Vikram’s family alleged that since Babbu was the henchman of a local politician, police were not arresting him.

While Vikram (in pic) died on the spot, his four friends were rushed to Kalka Civil Hospital. (Express photo) While Vikram (in pic) died on the spot, his four friends were rushed to Kalka Civil Hospital. (Express photo)

“It is learnt that Vikram was a member of the Sanju Majra group while the assailants belonged to Babbu’s group. We are trying to verify the exact motive behind the killing. Most of the accused have been identified and shall be arrested soon. We have appealed to the deceased’s kin to maintain peace and not block the road. We have assured them of prompt investigation and arrest of all those responsible for Vikram’s death,” said Panchkula DCP Rajender Kumar Meena.

“We have recovered seven bullet shells from the spot. The assailants have been identified as Yograj, Umesh, Akram, Pamma, Gurmeet, Madan, Satta, Saurav, Yashpal, Shyam Lal Tagra. FIR was registered on the statement of Yograj, a resident of Majra village who is also an eyewitness in the incident,” one of the investigating police officers told Newsline. Senior police officers, including DCP (Panchkula) Rajender Kumar Meena, ACP (Crime) Adarshdeep Singh, ACP, Kalka, Om Parkash along with other police officers rushed to the spot.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App