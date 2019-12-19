Panchkula man found dead inside car, cops suspect drug overdose

The body had been sent to the mortuary of Sector 6 and the postmortem was conducted on Wednesday. The body was handed over to the victim’s family later. (Representational) The body had been sent to the mortuary of Sector 6 and the postmortem was conducted on Wednesday. The body was handed over to the victim’s family later. (Representational)

Body of a 32-year-old Panchkula resident was found inside a car stationed on the Sector 2 and Sector 4 diving road late Tuesday.

The body was spotted by a policeman on bike patrolling. The victim was identified as Virendar Singh, a resident of Sector 4, Haripur area of Panchkula. Virendar had left his home on Monday evening.

“Prima facie, it looks like a case of drug overdose. We will be able to say more after getting the postmortem report,” Narendra Yadav, in-charge of Sector 2 police post, said.

The victim had been released out of a de-addiction centre of Baddi last month and was also facing a divorce, Narendra said. A used syringe, was found in the car, that was locked from inside and had to be broken to get the victim out, he told Newsline.

The body had been sent to the mortuary of Sector 6 and the postmortem was conducted on Wednesday. The body was handed over to the victim’s family later.

“Though there were no injury marks on the victim’s body, there was blood on his nose”, said a police officer.

Police suspect that the victim might have died a day before the body was found. The body was found at the driving seat with his hands on the steering wheel.

No FIR has been registered in connection with the incident as police do not suspect it to be a murder. The victim is survived by his parents.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App