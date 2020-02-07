Panchkula man duped of Rs 1.2 lakh on pretext of getting a job in UK

“I received a job offer on June 11 last year which promised me a job in UK. I just had to pay the Visa fee and nothing else,” stated Poojan in the FIR. (Representational image) “I received a job offer on June 11 last year which promised me a job in UK. I just had to pay the Visa fee and nothing else,” stated Poojan in the FIR. (Representational image)

In an FIR registered on Thursday, a Pinjore based man has alleged that he was duped of Rs 1.2 lakh after he was assured of a job in UK. He said that the amount was collected in the name of a visa, and work fee.

The victim, 20-year-old Poojan Kumar is a resident of Nanakpur village in Pinjore.

“I received a job offer on June 11 last year which promised me a job in UK. I just had to pay the Visa fee and nothing else,” stated Poojan in the FIR.

Two days after the offer was made to Poojan, on June 13, he deposited an amount of 350 pounds (Rs 34,863) through a cheque. Two days after that, he was asked to further give an amount of 970 pounds (Rs 85,296), as work fee which would be refundable upon his arrival at UK.

Complying to the request, he submitted the fee on June 15.

After another payment was requested from Poojan on June 17, after which he called a help-line number of the U K Embassy, who told him that he was being scammed.

The victim, then called his employer, Rev Questin, who he had been in touch with previously, asking him for his money back.

“This employer then told me to submit 300 pounds more to get my money back. I refused to submit the amount after which the employer assured me I will get my money back by June 28, which I did not”, Poojan said in the FIR.

The victim has also enlisted the email IDs and numbers of the accused through which they kept in contact with him. A case has been registered under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC.

The in-charge of the Pinjore Police Station, Sub-Inspector Mulkh Raj, said, “We have received the complaint from our cyber cell last night itself. The complainant has not visited the station yet. We have filed the FIR and will begin our investigation soon.”

