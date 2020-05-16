Panchkula man booked for ‘raping’ daughter for over a year

The alleged victim and the accused resided in a slum of Panchkula along with their other family members. The alleged victim and the accused resided in a slum of Panchkula along with their other family members.

In a shocking incident that has come to fore, a case has been registered against a man for allegedly raping his 20-year-old daughter over a period of more than a year.

The alleged victim and the accused resided in a slum of Panchkula along with their other family members.

According to a police post incharge, Sub-Inspector Gulab Singh, “They lived in a rented room where the father, his wife and five children, including the victim and eldest daughter and four younger children used to live together.”

He added, “They are three sisters and two brothers.”

The matter was only highlighted as the victim was brought to the civil hospital late Thursday with a severe stomach ache and gave birth to a still-born.

The police said that even though the father had escaped, he was eventually nabbed and arrested.

A was registered under the Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Women Police Station of Panchkula.

