Panchkula: Man arrested for claiming to be a doctor, practicing at Kot village

Upon enquiry by the team regarding the man’s qualification through which he practices medicine, the accused stated that he is a registered medical practitioner with a Bachelor in Indigenous Medicine in Allopathy. (Representative Image)

A man, claiming to be a doctor was arrested from Kot village of Panchkula.

The accused identified was practicing as Dr Subhash Vashisht. The man was arrested for not being registered as a Medical Practitioner with Indian Medical Council or the Haryana State Medical Council as required for practice in allopathic drugs.

As per the FIR filed under sections 15 (2) 15 (3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, a team comprising Dr Sneh Singh (Deputy CMO Panchkula), Parveen Kumar, Drugs Control Officer, Panchkula, Dr Harpinder, Medical Officer at PHC, Kot, Panchkula, Dr Mohit, Medical Officer PHC Barwala, along with Sub inspector Sudesh Kumar, Ramgarh Chowki, Panchkula visited the clinic of accused on directions of CMO, Panchkula as well as the complaint received by the Additional Director General of Police, CID, Haryana, for the purpose of investigation, on Friday.

The investigating team upon searching the premises “recovered huge quantity of allopathic drugs, and apparatus/medical devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of patients including stethoscope, nebulizer, BP apparatus, glucometer, stitching threads, injectables are found stocked in the clinic,” stated the FIR.

Upon enquiry by the team regarding the man’s qualification through which he practices medicine, the accused stated that he is a registered medical practitioner with a Bachelor in Indigenous Medicine in Allopathy. “He produced a certificate issued by the Biraja Medical College of Homoeopathy, Allopathy, Ayurvedic ETSD 1943-44, (Government of British India Aprial (1946) Cuttack, Orissa, dated July 2, 1990) along with one more certificate as RMP in Allopathic System of Medicine issued by Council of Allopathic Medicine Practitioner’s, Patna, Bihar registered by Government of Bihar Under Act XXI of 1860, dated September 1, 1990,” the FIR further stated.

It further read that the accused, Dr Subhash, “is not a Registered as Medical Practitioner with Indian Medical Council/ Haryana State Medical Council as required for practice in Allopathic drugs. These certificates as submitted by Dr Subash is matter of investigation whether these are genuine or not as he is not a Registered Medical Practitioner as per the qualification laid down under Section 15(2) 15(3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, by doing so Dr Subash is playing with the life of the villagers/patients and cheating the poor people.”

A total of 21 types of medicine/drugs and medical devices/instruments available were recovered from the clinic by the investigating team.