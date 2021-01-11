Panchkula: Man accused of sodomising minor held

The accused also shot a video of the incident on a mobile phone, the FIR stated. (Representational)

A man accused of sodomising a 10-year-old was nabbed by the Panchkula police on Saturday.

The boy, as per the FIR filed by his family members, was sexually assaulted by a Kharak Mangoli man and three minors aged between 12-13, when he was on his way to collect dry woods on the banks of Ghaggar river.

Police arrested the accused, who is a native of Murthal in Sonipat, who currently resides in the Kharak Mangoli slum.

Police said the incident took place on January 6 and was reported to the police on January 8. The complainant came to know about the incident from a boy living in their neighbourhood, following which the victim himself confirmed it. A case was filed under Section 6 of POCSO Act at the Women police station.

Four bike-borne men ‘snatch’ cash, documents from Punjab Police personnel

Mohali: Four bike-borne persons allegedly snatched some important documents, Rs 25,000 in cash and ATM cards from a Punjab Police constable on the intervening night of January 8 and 9 near Togan village. The constable was returning home after his duty.

The constable, Harjinder Singh, who is posted at the Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh, stated in his complaint that he was returning to his village of Fatwan near Majri block on his bike. When he reached near Togan village around 6.30 pm, two men on a bike approached him and asked an address in Togan village.

“When they came closer to me, they sprayed some chemical in my eyes. I stopped my bike. Two more persons came there and they started beating me. Then they snatched cash and some important documents of my department which I was carrying at that time. They also took away some ATM cards along with my wallet,” Singh stated in his complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the Mullanpur Garibdas police registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 379-B (snatching) of the IPC. ENS

Man found dead at Anaj Mandi, yet to be identified

Panchkula: A man, who is yet to be unidentified, was found at Anaj Mandi in Sector 20 on Sunday. The deceased was first spotted around 2 pm by a passerby. Police said the victim may be between 35 and 40 years of age. After the police was informed about the man, his body was taken to the Sector 6 Civil Hospital mortuary. Police said the man’s head had some injury marks, however, they were not related to his death. The suspicion of murder has not yet been ruled out and attempts are being made to ascertain his identity. ENS

Man arrested for taking bribe on behalf of patwari

Mohali: The Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested a Zirakpur resident on Sunday for taking Rs 12,000 bribe on behalf of a patwari or revenue officer. The accused patwari managed to flee. The VB registered a case and initiated a probe in the matter.

The man who was arrested was identified as Sonu.

Police said patwari Ravinder Singh had called Chandigarh resident Amandeep Singh to his office, demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 for the mutation of the latter’s property. Following the incident, Amandeep had approached the VB and the investigative unit had then laid a trap for the accused. The deal between Amandeep and Ravinder was finalised at Rs 12,000. Ravinder had asked Amandeep to submit the money at his office on Sunday.

However, Ravinder Singh was not present at the spot on Sunday, and Sonu accepted the money on his behalf. The VB arrested Sonu red-handed, while accused Ravinder managed to escape. ENS