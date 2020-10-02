Panchkula: Man accused of Rs 1.59 crore fraud nabbed

The complaint was submitted on November 16 by Anil Kumar, a resident of Sector 4. (Representational)

The Crime Branch Panchkula arrested the accused who had allegedly committed frauds worth Rs 1.59 crore over a period of more than two years.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Shadipur village of Yamuna Nagar. According to the FIR, Kumar had been facing similar cases of fraud in Chandigarh as well.

The complaint was submitted on November 16 by Anil Kumar, a resident of Sector 4. He had stated in the FIR that a relative of accused Rajesh Kumar had set up a meeting between the two, stating that Rajesh runs a ‘visa consultancy’ to get Indian people settled in Canada.

The complainant met the accused in March 2017, who assured him of his work, showing him various families he’s settled along with photocopies of their visas.

As Anil agreed to take their offer, the accused reportedly asked him for a total amount of Rs 1.596 crore for the process. Anil initially gave cash worth Rs 10 lakh and deposited the remaining amount in two bank accounts of Rajesh Kumar and a ‘Right Flight Consultancy’. The complainant was then promised that he would sent to Canada.

After several excuses, spanning over months, when Anil, confronted the accused and threatened to go to the police, he was given three post-dated cheques of Rs 1.2 crore, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh in November 2018 as assurances. However, when Anil went to cash the cheques, he was told that the accused have already closed their accounts.

The accused was booked.

