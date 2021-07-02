Panchkula: Low water pressure in most populated sector leave people distraught

In April this year, amid reports of low water pressure from across Panchkula, HSVP had issued an order prohibiting the general public from wasting water, specifically on some activities between 5 am to 9 am.

WITH SUMMER at its peak, low pressure of water supply, including that of drinking water, has been troubling the residents of Sector 15 for a long time now.

Repeated complaints and consequent assurances by the HSVP have been of no help to the residents who continue to struggle.

“Low water pressure in Sector 15 has become cumbersome during these days of peak summer and humidity. We have repeatedly urged HSVP officials to set right the system to ensure drinking water during the fixed hours of supply,” said SK Naiyar, president, RWA Panchkula.

Sector 15 is one of the most populated areas in the of the city, with over 20,000 residents. The failure to procure drinking water even during the fixed hour supplies is reportedly causing great trouble to them.

“Every resident is crying since the beginning of this month for something as basic as water. I think everyone in the chair is helpless and has left us to god’s mercy. The least they can do is look into water wastage by residents,” said GC Goel, a resident.

In April this year, amid reports of low water pressure from across Panchkula, HSVP had issued an order prohibiting the general public from wasting water, specifically on some activities between 5 am to 9 am.

“Due to the increase in water consumption during the summer season and to maintain sufficient pressure of water supply… Activities including washing of vehicles and courtyards with drinking water during morning hours, watering of lawns during morning supply hours and wastage of water involving construction activities is prohibited,” stated the order.

Three patrolling teams of SDEs and JEs had been formed to check upon this wastage between 5 am to 9 am. The teams were also given the power to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 for the first violation and disconnect water connections on subsequent violation with an additional fine.

Despite orders, no results have been witnessed on the ground. Moreover, no data is available on the number of such fines issued. “No challans have been issued in this regard. People initially were only let off with warnings. Even those rounds were stopped soon after,” said sources.

Umesh Bhateja, JE, HSVP blamed the low pressure on the lack of power supply at the water works of phase I of Industrial area from where the sector receives its water.

“We are fed up and totally harassed due to water shortages due to one or other reason daily. The electricity and water departments are not coordinating with each other and power supply is cut during water supply hours or repairs are mischievously carried out when water is to be supplied,” said Advocate AK Walia, a resident, who has threatened to approach the High Court regarding the matter.

People from the area have also written to Ajit Bala Joshi, Chief Administrator HSVP, for a meeting, but are yet to receive a confirmation.