Relaxations under Panchkula administration: What is allowed and what is not?

IN THE order passed by the Panchkula administration Tuesday, the shop keepers have been directed to display a public notice regarding downloading Aarogya Setu mobile app for “awareness” and have also been directed to “motivate them (customers) to install the app.”

Meanwhile, unlike the UT, Panchkula administration has decided to keep its barber shops, salons and spas closed till May 31.

The other shops, permitted to function, have been directed to follow the schedule and regulations which were issued earlier.

The district will now allow shops other than essential services to function three times a week. Three categories of A, B and C have been created for the purpose. The essential services (A category) will operate all throughout the week. B category (including electrician, plumbing, mechanical and electrical repairs) will operate on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. while the shops under C category (including gift, garments, Shoe shops et al) will function on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The shops under B and C category will be permitted to remain open from 9 am to 6 pm, while shops under category A will function from 7 am to 6 pm.

The onus of ensuring that social distance is maintained among customers has been put on the shop owners. The manager cannot permit a gathering of more than four at the shop. The shop owners will also need to ensure that their employees download the Aarogya Setu app.

The establishments will also need paint marks in their premises to facilitate at least one metre distance between people. Shop owners have also been asked to ensure that no vehicles are parked outside their shops and there is space for people to queue up.

Adequate stock of face masks will need to be provided at workplaces. Social distance, use of sanitiser and thermal scanning at workplaces will be a compulsion.

