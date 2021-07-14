Panchkula: Lockdown extended, with several relaxations; CLAT exams to be held

DCP Panchkula would constitute inspection teams for regular vigilance for implementation of this order.

While the lockdown imposed under the ‘Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana’ was extended here for another week till July 19, the administration announced several relaxations including allowing gathering of up to 100 persons in weddings and funerals, opening of spas, swimming pools for athletes and cinema halls among others.

The National Law University has also been allowed to hold Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 on July 23 in Panchkula district. “While conducting the same, the revised SOP issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, regarding the preventive measures to contain spread of Covid-19 will be strictly followed,” read the order.

Up to 100 people allowed for indoor gathering and up to 200 people in outdoor gathering in weddings, funerals/cremations. Weddings will also be allowed to take place at locations other than home and Courts. The authorities announced the following relaxations:

Spas have been allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity

Swimming pools have been allowed to be open only for athletes/swimmers competing/practicing for a competitive event

Cinema Halls have been allowed to open with maximum 50 per cent capacity

University/Colleges have been allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and offline examinations

Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) have been allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes. The Department of Skill Development and Industrial Training Haryana will release guidelines for implementation

All shops have been allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm and Malls from 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) have been allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent of seating capacity.

Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints have been permitted up to 10 pm.

Religious places have been allowed to open with 50 persons at one time

Corporate offices have been permitted to open with full attendance

Club houses/restaurants/bars of the Golf Courses have been allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm. Members/visitors will be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner to avoid overcrowding.

Gyms have been allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity

All production units, establishments, industries are permitted to function. Sports complex, stadium are permitted to open only for sports activities including for outdoor sports activities except contact sports. However, spectators would not be allowed.

DCP Panchkula would constitute inspection teams for regular vigilance for implementation of this order. Similarly, SDM (C) Panchkula and Kalka will be overall incharge in their jurisdiction to keep the regular surveillance of every activity. The incident commanders have been made responsible for enforcement of these orders in their respective jurisdictions.