Panchkula: Lineman dies, another seriously injured while repairing faulty wire

A lineman died while another was seriously injured while repairing a faulty power line in the Devi Nagar area in Sector 3 of Panchkula on Sunday.

Both the linemen were taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

According to the information, the victim, identified as Desraj, died due to electrocution. He was hired by a contractor named Jitender, on behalf of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN).

Devender Sharma, who was also repairing the fault line, was injured in the incident and was taken to PGIMER. He is said to be in serious condition.

The Panchkula police is yet to register an FIR in the matter as the statement of the injured lineman Devender Sharma could not be recorded. Meanwhile, Desraj’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem.

The post-mortem report of the deceased confirmed that the reason for Desraj’s death was electrocution.