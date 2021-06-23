Panchkula launches AIDS awareness campaign

ADG Health Services and Project Director of Haryana AIDS Control Society, Dr VK Bansal said for those who do not have access to testing and counselling services, the administration has resorted to the approach of community-based screening, under which high risk population will be covered.

The Panchkula administration launched an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign on Tuesday, under which three vans with awareness messages, along with a counselor and lab technician for HIV/AIDS testing, will visit the slum areas, high risk groups, truck unions and taxi stands across the district.

Speaking at the launch event regarding the awareness campaign organised by Haryana State AIDS Control Society in Sector 6 of Panchkula, Additional Chief Secretary Health Rajeev Arora said that on the same lines, this campaign will be carried out in all districts of Haryana. ADG Health Services and Project Director of Haryana AIDS Control Society, Dr VK Bansal said for those who do not have access to testing and counselling services, the administration has resorted to the approach of community-based screening, under which high risk population will be covered.