143 villages in Panchkula declared lal dora free

As many as 143 villages in Panchkula have been declared lal dora free and property cards/ gift deeds have been distributed to 22,687 people to give them the ownership of their land under the Swamitva Scheme of the Haryana government, said Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, Saturday. Kaushik was addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on key administrative decisions of the district. The DC said that getting the ownership would not only end disputes related to lands in villages, but the owners would be able to sell their land easily and or take loans.

He further added that applicants of Old Age Honour Allowance Scheme over 60 years eligible for Rs 2,500 will not have to make rounds of government offices to get the benefit, which will now reach their doorstep. The district social welfare officer will go to the beneficiary’s house for verification and completion of all necessary documents after which the money will be credited to their bank account. Currently, 25,298 beneficaries are eligible for this scheme in the district.

Kaushik also said that under the Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh are eligible for benefits of the scheme. A total of 17 Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Melas have been organised in Panchkula in three phases, in which 2,076 beneficiaries participated. He said that in these fairs, 1,058 applications have been approved under various schemes. Loans were sanctioned through banks for setting up self-employment to 374 beneficiaries, out of which 293 have been repaid.

The ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme was started in April, 2021 to help migrant laborers. Under this scheme, a migrant-labourer with a ration card, can get their share of ration from any ration shop in the country. He said that in Panchkula, 1,674 migrant card holders received ration in March, 2022, 1,777 in April, 1,991 in May and 445 in June.

Panchkula fully vaccinated for Covid in 18+ years age group

Kaushik also added that Panchkula has been declared fully vaccinated in the age group above 18 years. He said that 82.6 per cent of the first dose and 47.4 per cent of the second dose have been given in the age group of 12-14 years. Similarly, 88.4 per cent of the first dose and 61.2 per cent of the second dose were administered in the age group of 15-17 years. The DC said that private schools should also organise camps in collaboration with the health department and get students vaccinated. He informed that about 1,50,000 people in the district are to be given booster doses and 2,000 samples are being collected daily for Covid sampling in the district.

Water supply to rural households by December

DC also briefed on Jal Jiwan Mission of the Centre, which aims to supply water to rural households by 2024-25 and the state government has set the target for the same as December, 2022. Currently, there are 31,939 rural families in Panchkula, out of which 27,042 have already been covered under the scheme.

Plastic ban being strictly implemented

DC also said that the complete ban on single use plastic has been strictly implemented in Panchkula from July 1 and people are being penalised. Awareness programmes will be organised in Panchkula from July 2 to August 24. He said that as an alternative to plastic bags, emphasis is being laid on the use cloth and jute bags.

He said that according to the orders issued by the government, a provision of fine up to Rs 25,000 has been made for the using or storing plastic bags. The banned items include ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, trays, wrapping or packing film, trays, cigarette packets, PVC banners less than 100 microns, etc.