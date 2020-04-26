Panchkula: Kites colour sky everyday, but many at home despair

A family flies a kite in Sector 15, Panchkula. (Photo: Jaipal Singh) A family flies a kite in Sector 15, Panchkula. (Photo: Jaipal Singh)

As the clock strikes five, hordes of kites colour the sky of Panchkula’s Sector 15, which was recently sealed. Neighbours can be seen chatting across balconies. Indoor cricket and badminton matches are a regular sight.

While many seem to have found a way to deal with the anxiety and boredom, many people have been unable to step out despite having important work. These include lawyers who missed court bail dates, owner of a pharma industry unable to run his factory, and senior citizens who were forced to miss their medical appointments.

A practising advocate at district courts Panchkula, Ketan Khurana has been unable to step out to even file bail petitions of his clients. “I have been facing a lot of pressure for filing bail applications of some clients having aged and ill parents. I had been trying to get a pass made online but no reply came for several days and then the sector was sealed,” he said.

Ketan also pointed out that the administration has remained unavailable to those in need. “I have tried calling almost all senior officials but no one has even picked up their phone. One of my clients is confined at Central Jail Patiala from the last two months for a minor case and is the only son of a single mother who is in her late 60s. Another client is undergoing trial from the last five months and is still in custody at Central Jail Ambala and waiting at home are his old aged mother suffering acute mental depression and a father who recently had a paralytic attack,” he added.

R K Jain, who owns a pharmaceutical company in Industrial Area Phase II, Panchkula, said, “Though I was going out under the essential services pass earlier, ever since my sector was sealed, my exit has been banned. It has affected the overall functioning of my factory including the procurement process, management of per day labour, and payments to be made.”

In another such case, a 68-year-old, who had an appointment at Fortis hospital, was returned from the gate.

“If a person comes with a medical emergency, an ambulance will be called which will take the said person to the hospital”, said SHO Joginder Singh.

