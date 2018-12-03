Khatauli murders: Killing fields

“BLOOD IS thicker than water”, so goes this ancient English proverb, which means family relations and bonds are always deeper and long-lasting than any other relationship. However, it did not hold true in case of Raj Bala’s family. After 16 acres of her land got acquired and the family received a compensation of Rs 12 crore, an immense greed developed among her family members. Eventually, it resulted in cold-blooded murders of five persons — Raj Bala, 68, her daughter-in-law Sudha Devi, 36, and three grandchildren Aishwarya, 18, Divyanshu, 17, and Ayush, 12. Raj Bala’s another granddaughter Shelly, 15, survived, because she had been living with her aunt Anjana at Zirakpur for the last two years. Shelly has been provided a police security cover. DCP (Panchkula) Kamal Deep Goyal said, “We understand the sensitivity of this case. Shelly needs protection and we have provided it. Four police personnel are deputed in her security.”

Advertising

Raj Bala’s daughter Naveeta, 44, son-in-law Ram Kumar, 49, and nephew Mohit now stand as accused for the gruesome murders that shocked Khatauli village of Panchkula district. Khatauli village has a population of around 4,800. There are around 550 families residing in the village. Although people of all castes live here, Rajput community dominates the village population.

Mohit is Raj Bala’s brother Suresh Pal’s son. While Naveeta was arrested, Ram Kumar and Mohit were still absconding.

Aishwarya, Divyanshu and Ayush, police say, were eliminated by the assailants because they were the legal heirs in another 78 acres of land that Raj Bala owned. These 78 acres of agriculture land are located at Khatauli village in Panchkula district, Shahabad near Kurukshetra and in Uttar Pradesh. Aishwarya was a student of BA-I at Government College for Girls at Raipurrani. Divyanshu studied in class 10th at the Scholars Public School, Mauli near Barwala, and Ayush was studying in class sixth at KVM School at Raipurrani.

Advertising

Naveeta is the eldest among Raj Bala’s four daughters. Three other daughters are Uma, 42, Anjana, 37, and Manju, 34, all are married and well- settled. Naveeta and Uma are married in one family. Uma’s husband Pawan Kumar and Naveeta’s husband Ram Kumar are brothers.

Land and compensation for its acquisition

It all began in 1989. The 16 acres of land owned by Raj Bala were located at Bada Mandanpur and Jhuriwala villages. Currently, Sector 25, 26 and 27 of Panchkula are carved out of the land that originally belonged to Bada Madanpur village. On the portion of land, which then belonged to Jhuriwala village, a highway was constructed from Panchkula’s Majri chowk to Ramgarh on Panchkula-Yamunanagar national highway’s stretch.

Raj Bala’s 16 acres land was acquired between 1989 and 2004. She and nine other landowners, all of whom are in the lineage of Sudershan Singh, a scion of Chandela Rajputs, who ruled in Central India during the medieval period, received the compensation money. As the claimants challenged compensation money in various courts of law, they kept receiving enhanced compensation as recently as November this year.

Advocate M L Chauhan, who is representing 10 landowners in Panchkula district court and in the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the compensation dispute, said, “Around 16 acres of Raj Bala’s land got acquired in five instalments — once in 1989, twice in 1995, once in 2003 and last time in 2004. She received approximately Rs 12 crore as compensation, including the enhanced compensation amount. These 10 families, including Raj Bala, had challenged some of the awarded compensation amount in Panchkula district courts and subsequently in the High Court. In most of the cases, all these landowners received enhanced compensation amount. Currently, there are only two cases pending in the High Court, in which Raj Bala was also a party.”

Raj Bala’s relatives shocked

Udham Singh was a prominent landowner of Ramgarh in mid-90s and owned 150 acres of land. He had eight children. Rajinder Singh, Raj Bala’s husband, was Udham Singh’s youngest son. Rajinder Singh passed away in 2016.

Udham Singh’s brother, Teg Singh, had two sons, Tulinder Singh and Yoginder Singh.

Virender Singh, Tulinder Singh’s son, is also one of the 10 landowners with Raj Bala who challenged the compensation money in the court.

“Udham Singh’s all eight sons received equal share from their father’s property. At that time, the land that went in their share did not have much value. It was unproductive land scattered in different villages. However, when Haryana government began acquiring the land in these villages in 1989 for carving out new sectors and expansion of NH-73, land prices shot up,” Virender Singh told Chandigarh Newsline.

Talking about the gruesome murders, Virender Singh said, “It is shocking that such an incident took place in our family, for money. We are landlords and had been investing money that we received in buying more land. Raj Bala was also doing the same. She gave so much to her four daughters, but it is unfortunate that she could not match her children’s greed. I guess she must have spent nearly Rs 1 crore each on her four daughters.”

Raj Bala’s another nephew, who is settled in Yamunanagar, said, “Raj Bala had emerged as the richest in our entire family. She had a sharp mind. She invested the compensation amount for land acquisition in buying more land. It is extremely tragic that she was murdered by her own daughter.”

Prem Singh Rajput, Raj Bala’s another nephew, said, “She had done a lot for her daughters. For Naveeta, Raj Bala purchased a plot at Raipur Rani and got a huge house constructed for Naveeta and her family. It is around 8 km from Khatauli. She gave a lot of money to her other daughters as well. Raj Bala never discussed anything about her properties with us. She had deep relations with her daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.”

Raj Bala’s daughter Manju too suspected her sister Naveeta’s role in Khatauli killings. “When I called her next morning on November 17 to know what happened the previous evening, she [Naveeta] was extremely rude to me. She told me that I should go to the village and check myself. It is so shocking that a daughter could turn greedy and murder her own mother.”

Khatauli had known Raj Bala as a fighter

The village had always known Raj Bala as a fighter. A woman who lost her husband and lone son, then lost her daughter-in-law did not give up. She fought back and not only supported her four married daughters emotionally and financially, but also took charge of her three grandchildren who were living with her.

Villagers had not recovered from the shock of Raj Bala and her three grandchildren’s murders by her daughter Naveeta and others, when they learnt that Naveeta was the one who had even killed Raj Bala’s daughter-in-law Sudha Devi in 2016. Raj Bala’s son Upinder Singh committed suicide in 2008. Sudha Devi, his wife, went missing under mysterious circumstances in 2016.

Yashwant Singh Rana, another resident of Khatauli, said, “Raj Bala and Rajinder Singh were not always flush with funds. They struggled a lot to raise their four daughters and one son. There were days when Raj Bala used to earn a day’s meal for her family after selling eggs. Most of the land, which the family owned, was unproductive. Their fate changed after 1989’s land acquisition. The family received approximately Rs 50 lakh as their first instalment of compensation money.”

After Naveeta was arrested by the police on tje charge of killing Raj Bala and her three grandchildren, she confessed to having killed Sudha Devi too.

Subhash Singh, a Khatauli resident, said, “Police disclosure on Sudha Devi’s murder has left everybody in the village stunned. We assumed that Sudha went away on her own. It was shocking how Naveeta could have planned Sudha’s killing, then dumped her body and nobody ever suspected her.”

The fateful night of November 16

According to the police, Raj Bala and her three grandchildren were murdered in a well-planned conspiracy hatched by Naveeta, Ram Kumar and Mohit to get maximum out of Raj Bala’s 78 acres of land and other monetary assets. The trio had also allegedly murdered Sudha Devi in 2016 and later dumped her body. Although Naveeta claims, Raj Bala was too aware of Sudha Devi’s murder, the police have not found any evidence to corroborate her claims.

Crime branch Inspector Aman Kumar, who is currently investigating the case, said, “We had been suspicious of Naveeta from the beginning. Although she was married toRam Kumar, a resident of Bitta village in Ambala, Naveeta and her son Vijay had been staying with Raj Bala for many years. On November 16, Naveeta and Vijay were the last to see Raj Bala and her grandchildren alive. Their behaviour after the bodies were recovered next morning also raised many suspicions. Raj Bala’s brother Suresh Pal told us that she and Naveeta had heated arguments on the evening of November 16, after which Naveeta and Vijay left the house and went away. We suspected that Raj Bala’s murder might have some connection with Sudha Devi’s disappearance. Thus, we called Sudha’s brother Brij Pal from Uttar Pradesh. He too raised doubts about Naveeta and suspected that Raj Bala’s property must have been the cause behind her murder. We suspected that somebody from within the family only had committed the gory act. Naveeta was finally picked for questioning on November 19 and she confessed her crime.”

Naveeta’s husband was arrested on November 25 and is currently lodged in Ambala jail. Ram Kumar is in Panchkula police’s custody. Mohit is still at large. Mohit’s father Suresh Pal has been arrested. Police suspect that Suresh Pal played a role in Sudha Devi’s murder.

Advertising

Two men from Uttar Pradesh, Rajinder Kumar and Onkar Singh, who provided .32 bore country-made weapon and 16 cartridges to Ram Kumar, were also arrested by the Panchkula police.