Panchkula: 22 inter-city buses flagged off, seven of them exclusively for women

City bus service started in Panchkula on Monday. (Express) City bus service started in Panchkula on Monday. (Express)

AS MANY AS 22 inter-city buses in Panchkula were flagged off by the local MLA and became functional on Monday. The mini-buses were flagged off at the city bus stand of Sector 5. Seven of the total 22 will run exclusively for women of the city taking special stops at girls colleges.

The city had been devoid of any inter and intra-city bus services and used to rely on the CTU buses or the Haryana roadways for local travels. Though 24 buses were to start running Monday, two could not arrive due to technical issues said officials.

Flagging off the buses, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said, “The Transport Department has brought adequate city bus service for the people of Panchkula. With the commencement of this service, better public conveyance will be available in mountainous areas like Morni, Raipurrani of the city. With this, the movement of citizens of the city beyond Ghaggar will also become smooth. Inauguration of these buses has brought new gifts especially for women and the elderly. “

The MLA further said that these low-fair buses are equipped with modern facilities.

”Twenty four mini buses have been started under the Haryana Government’s Safe Vehicle and Girl Transport Safety Policy. In these, seven separate buses have been set up for girls studying in all the colleges, which will bring women from rural areas and leave them in the free college. Apart from this, till now there was no bus service for the convenience of passengers coming to Panchkula for the railway station, now this facility will also be available to citizens. Mansa Devi to Zirakpur route was closed due to lack of buses for a long time, it has also been started,” he added.

The buses will be well equipped with CCTV cameras and GPS locations for the passengers’ security. Apart from this, LED-Destination Boards have also been installed. The driver of the buses has also been provided with a microphone for important announcements so passengers can be immediately alerted if any untoward incident were to happen.

Buses will also run to Derabasi as well as Zirakpur. Buses from Mansa Devi to Zirakpur, Sector-43 Chandigarh from Zirakpur, Sector-17 Chandigarh from Panchkula, Sector-17 from Majri Chowk Panchkula, Sector-17 from Saketari, Zirakpur from Ramgarh, Chandigarh from Bhanu, Sector-43 from Chandigarh et al will also run. City buses from Panchkula railway station to other routes including ring road will also be functional Monday onwards.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.