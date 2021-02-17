Panchkula industrial plot allotment: ED chargesheet against Bhupinder Singh Hooda, others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against 22 accused, including former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, four retired IAS officers and some others, in a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the allocation of 14 industrial plots worth more than Rs 30 crore in Panchkula in 2013.

The ED claimed that “worthy applicants were driven out of merit and applicants who were closely connected to Hooda, in terms of his personal capacity and also in terms of the political party he belongs to, were allotted these plots”.

The Haryana Vigilance Bureau had registered an FIR in 2015 to probe the alleged irregularities. Later, the case was transferred to the CBI, following which the CBI and the ED registered their respective cases.

Hooda termed the case as politically motivated. “It is an old case… It is nothing but a politically motivated case. We will contest it in the court. The matter is sub-judice. I would not like to comment any more on it,” Hooda told The Indian Express.

ED said the probe found that as “a result of a criminal conspiracy, the then chief minister of Haryana and ex-officio chairman of HUDA (Hooda), the retired IAS officers and other office-bearers of HUDA in Panchkula illegally benefitted pre-selected acquaintances of the then state CM by allotting them 14 industrial plots and denying allotment to more worthy applicants”.

“The criteria for allotment was altered 18 days after the last date of application… The criteria was altered in such a way to favour the pre–selected applicants by increasing the discretion at the hands of the interview committee…,” the ED further said.