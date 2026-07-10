Trying to flee to Malaysia, key accused in Rs 12.30-lakh immigration fraud arrested

According to police, the case was registered at Raipur Rani police station on March 7, 2024, under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act. (File photo)

Panchkula police has arrested the alleged mastermind of a Rs 12.30-lakh immigration fraud, in which a resident was duped on the promise of being sent legally to the United States, but was instead routed through Dubai and Armenia via the illegal ‘Dunki’ route.

The accused, who had been absconding for nearly two years, was intercepted at Amritsar airport while allegedly attempting to flee to Malaysia. Police said a Look-Out Circular (LOC) issued against the accused, identified as Azad Singh of Panipat, led to his detention at the airport on Thursday. A team of the Anti-Emigration Fraud Unit brought him to Panchkula after completing legal formalities. A local court on Friday granted the police three days’ remand for further interrogation.