Panchkula police team ‘attacked’ while stopping illegal mining in Ghaggar River; 4 arrested

According to the police, the Sector-25 police post team received information that illegal mining was being carried out in the Ghaggar River near Sector 28 using a tractor trolley. (File photo)

Four people were arrested for allegedly attacking a team of Panchkula police, obstructing government work, and ramming a police vehicle while trying to stop illegal mining in the Ghaggar River.

According to the police, the Sector-25 police post team received information that illegal mining was being carried out in the Ghaggar River near Sector 28 using a tractor trolley. Acting on the tip-off, a joint team of the police and the Mining Department reached the spot and found four men loading mining material into a tractor trolley.

DCP (Panchkula) Srishti Gupta said that after seeing the police, the accused started pelting stones at the team and then tried to escape on the tractor. During the chase, they dropped the illegally mined material on the road. When the police tried to stop the tractor, the accused allegedly rammed it into the police gypsy with the intention of causing serious harm to the police personnel.