Panchkula police team ‘attacked’ while stopping illegal mining in Ghaggar River; 4 arrested

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Four people were arrested for allegedly attacking a team of Panchkula police, obstructing government work, and ramming a police vehicle while trying to stop illegal mining in the Ghaggar River.
According to the police, the Sector-25 police post team received information that illegal mining was being carried out in the Ghaggar River near Sector 28 using a tractor trolley. Acting on the tip-off, a joint team of the police and the Mining Department reached the spot and found four men loading mining material into a tractor trolley.
DCP (Panchkula) Srishti Gupta said that after seeing the police, the accused started pelting stones at the team and then tried to escape on the tractor. During the chase, they dropped the illegally mined material on the road. When the police tried to stop the tractor, the accused allegedly rammed it into the police gypsy with the intention of causing serious harm to the police personnel.
Although the driver tried to avoid the collision, the police vehicle was damaged. A police constable, Ankit Kumar from Yamunanagar, fell from the vehicle and was injured. After first aid, he was referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he received treatment.
A case has been registered at the Chandimandir police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 21 of the Mining Act. The investigation is being conducted by ASI Sunil Kumar of the Sector-25 police post.
During the investigation, police arrested the tractor driver, Jaswinder Singh, who admitted that he, along with Gurjit Singh alias Bablu, Deepak, and Sonu alias Bihari, was involved in illegal mining in the Ghaggar River. Police also seized the tractor trolley and mining equipment used in the offence.
Based on his disclosure, the Sector-25 team led by in-charge Ramu Swami raided Kakrali village in Punjab and arrested the other three accused. Gurjit Singh, Sonu, and Jaswinder Singh are residents of Kakrali village in Mohali, while Deepak is a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17.
Police said Gurjit Singh was previously booked in a theft case, while Jaswinder Singh has an earlier snatching case registered against him.
The DCP said that Panchkula police will not tolerate illegal mining or any attempt to challenge law and order. The investigation is continuing, and if the involvement of any other person is found, strict legal action will also be taken. All four accused have been sent to judicial custody.
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