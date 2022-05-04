Panchkula illegal abortion: Police arrest woman running NGO and clinic

The PANCHKULA police Tuesday arrested a woman, Sarita Kaushal, of Sector 11, Panchkula, in connection with illegal abortion of a woman who got admitted to PGI in critical condition two days ago.

Accused Sarita Kaushal has been running an NGO and one clinic in Sector 17 Rajiv Colony in Panchkula for the last five years. She was arrested by a team of Sector 16 police post incharge S-I Sushil Kumar. The woman, Sarita Kaushal, was remanded in judicial custody.

On Monday, the Chandigarh Administration constituted an expert team to investigate the matter related to an illegal abortion.

According to Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, the woman was admitted to GMSH-16, Chandigarh, on May 1 for septic abortion and due to multiple-organ failure related to the septic abortion, was further referred to PGI, Chandigarh, where she is currently admitted and is being closely monitored.

On investigation, the husband of the patient disclosed that the abortion was conducted in a center situated in Sector 17 Panchkula on April 26 and April 27. The Chandigarh team contacted the officials of the Health Department Haryana as the unregistered and illegal center is situated in Haryana and the Chandigarh team, along with officials of the Health Department, Haryana, visited the premises about 1:30 pm on Monday.

The team searched the premises and observed that a gynaecology/enema/massage table, an open Indian style toilet adjoining the table, and a huge stock of allopathic drugs including injectables, were stocked in an iron almirah. Used examination gloves were also found in the washbasin.

Sarita Kaushal, who was present at the NGO, had stated that she has a diploma in naturopathy and her husband is a GAMS-registered medical practitioner in Panchkula and visits this NGO to treat patients on call and that she is not aware of the drugs stocked in the NGO office and has no information about the patient treated by her husband. She further disclosed that her husband is in Gurugram for a family commitment.

Dr Sneh Singh, the Deputy Civil Surgeon, Family Welfare Department, Panchkula said an FIR was lodged under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of MTP Act, 18A, 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940, Rule 1945, IPC 420, 15(2) & 15(3) of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956, 312 and 315 of IPC against the accused persons.