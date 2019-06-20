Panchkula: House on a log, family fears rains in Morni

While everyone in the plains prays for rains to beat the blistering heat, a family at Thandoot village in Morni block of Panchkula dreads the very thought of monsoon. The reason is that the foundation of their house eroded after a part of the mountain on which it was built caved in when the forest department recently built a firewall at the village.

Today their house stands on a single log, which they fear will be washed away once the rain starts pounding away.

Heera Singh, who lives in the house with elderly parents, wife and two children, has been doing the rounds of the local administration to get some help, but to no avail. “Whenever we hear thunder, we wake up in fright. I have lost count of the sleepless nights I have spent waiting to rush out in case of heavy rain. Now the monsoon is approaching and I don’t know how we will manage. I had told the officials about our fear and they had said we will see when it rains.’’

Singh says he is tired of knocking at the doors of the forest department and the local administration. “I have lost hope now. Why can’t they help a common man who is in trouble because of their fault?”

Heavy rain will not only impact Heera Singh’s house but the adjoining houses as well.

Ashutosh Jain, a local industrialist who was on an outing in Morni, noticed the rickety foundation of the house and took some pictures that he tweeted to Chief Minister Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar but Heera Singh’s family is yet to get any respite.

Sushil Sharma, forest ranger of the district forest department, told Newsline, “I agree there is a genuine problem.

We have sent the case for approval to higher authorities. When funds come, we will build a wall to protect their houses.”

To this Heera Singh says, “What if the funds come after our houses get washed away?”