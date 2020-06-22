Panchkula: Hostels, private and govt colleges now Covid care centres; outsiders to be traced intensively

In orders passed for intensive tracing, ten teams of three people each have been formed to keep track of people coming from outside and their trail in case they test positive. (Representational) In orders passed for intensive tracing, ten teams of three people each have been formed to keep track of people coming from outside and their trail in case they test positive. (Representational)

In a bid to contain the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the district, the Panchkula administration has taken over government as well as private colleges which will be converted into Covid care centres, and issued orders for intensive contact tracing.

Huda field hostel converted into paid covid care centre

The Huda field hostel in Sector 6 has been converted into a paid Covid care centre where at least one family has already been admitted. The centre has more than 50 beds and rooms are prices at Rs1,500 plus GST. Food is also provided at an additional cost, informed CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur. Officials in the health department suggest that this has been done for asymptomatic cases who were demanding better facilities including good food as well as ACs. They added that the facility may be closed soon as the district opens up to home isolation.

Supervisor appointed for BRS dental college care centre

BRS dental college, a private college situated in Barwala, which had been converted into a covid care centre past month, has been put in use since last week. Within the time span, BRS already has 73 running beds with 73 persons admitted in its hospital. As many as 80 beds in the boys hostel and 100 beds of the girls hostel too have been converted to covid care beds. As a fully functional covid care facility, a supervisor to check all essentials such as electricity, sewage management, management of bio-medical waste et al has also been appointed in orders passed by the DM.

Sector 14 girls’ college and Kisan Bhawan made covid care centres

The sector 14 girls’ college and Kisan Bhawan too have been taken over as covid care centres for asymptomatic patients. The college has more than 90 rooms which house a capacity to keep more than 270 patients, but keeping in mind the protocols for social distancing, the authorities will only be housing two patients per room and will sustain almost 200 patients with 15 even being housed in their auditorium hall and mess.

Civil hospital vacated; home isolation implemented

The Deputy Commissioner took a round of the hospital, ensuring the civil hospital turned District Health Centre has sufficient capacity to house cases that may require oxygen. “We have 113 beds at the hospital and a total of 350 total beds that can provide oxygen supply to all cases who need it,” said Deputy Civil Surgeon, Dr Saroj Aggarwal.

In light of the sudden surge in cases, the hospital has started shifting out all its asymptomatic cases to covid care facilities and is aiming to keep the hospital clean and vacant for all severe cases. All cases requiring ICUs and ventilators will be sent to private hospitals. “We have made a very clear demarcation of what type of cases will go where as well as a committee to decide and categorise patients. We want everyone to know what to do, when the time comes,” Aggarwal added.

Working on this notion, home isolation guidelines have too been set in place and people have already been sent for home isolation beginning Friday, which includes the family of Sector 6 cases as well.

Orders for intensive tracing of outsiders passed

In orders passed for intensive tracing, ten teams of three people each have been formed to keep track of people coming from outside and their trail in case they test positive. The teams include a health official, a police officer as well as a volunteer from the education department.

