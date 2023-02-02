scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Panchkula hospital in dock for charging Rs 9 lakh from man based on unsubstantiated Covid diagnosis

The complainant told the police that when he checked with the Panchkula health department, which was maintaining the record of all Covid-19 patients in the district, he figured out that his father was not recorded as a Covid patient from the hospital.

punchkula hospital, covid 19, indian expressThe Panchkula police have booked the management of a private hospital for allegedly charging fees up to Rs 9 lakh based on an unsubstantiated Covid-19 diagnosis from a man. (File)
Panchkula hospital in dock for charging Rs 9 lakh from man based on unsubstantiated Covid diagnosis
The Panchkula police have booked the management of a private hospital in Sector 26 for allegedly charging fees up to Rs 9 lakh based on an unsubstantiated Covid-19 diagnosis from a man.

The complainant, Saurav Sharma of Sector 26, reported that he had rushed his father, Tarsem Chand, to the private hospital after his father’s health deteriorated in January 2022. He alleged the hospital management declared that his father tested positive for Covid-19 on January 6 and admitted him to the Covid ward. It did not allow the family members to meet the patient, he said.

Saurav Sharma further alleged that subsequently his father was referred to the ICU ward. When he checked with the Panchkula health department, which was maintaining the record of all Covid-19 patients in the district, he figured out on January 12 that his father was not recorded as a Covid patient from the hospital.

The police registered the First Information Report (FIR) at Chandimandir police station under charges of forgery, cheating and others following the instructions of a local court, where Saurav Sharma had filed a complaint.

A police officer said, “Saurav Sharma filed a complaint before the health department as well as the local court also. We will probe all the allegations. We will file a probe report in the court”.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 12:22 IST
