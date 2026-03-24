Honeytrap and blackmail racket busted, husband-wife duo among 3 held for ‘extorting’ Rs 50 lakh from victim

The main accused, a woman, who was known to the complainant, contacted him and lured him to Panchkula. She later persuaded him to visit a hotel in Morni, where she allegedly recorded an intimate video using a hidden camera (Representative image: Unsplash@danial_zh).

The Panchkula police has busted an organised honeytrap and blackmail racket, arresting three accused, including a husband-wife duo, for allegedly extorting Rs 50 lakh from a victim using objectionable videos recorded through a hidden camera.

The case was registered at Chandi Mandir police station on March 20 following a complaint by a Kaithal resident.

Acting swiftly, police teams nabbed the accused from Sirhind and Zirakpur areas on the same day.

According to the police, the main accused woman, who was known to the complainant, contacted him and lured him to Panchkula. She later persuaded him to visit a hotel at Morni, where she allegedly recorded an intimate video using a hidden camera during consensual relations.