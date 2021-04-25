Panchkula: In highest single-day surge, 558 test positive for coronavirus

A total of 25,619 cases have been reported in the district so far, of which 18,737 hail from Panchkula and the rest are from neighbouring districts. (Representational/Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Panchkula reported its highest single-day surge on Saturday as 558 people tested positive for Covid-19 here. Meanwhile, as per the district bulletin, no Covid-related death was reported during the day.

Of the 558 new patients, 252 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside district count. A total of 232 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula so far, including 34 who tested positive this week. At least three healthcare workers tested positive on Saturday. A total of 25,619 cases have been reported in the district so far, of which 18,737 hail from Panchkula and the rest are from neighbouring districts. Till now, as many as 180 people have succumbed to the virus here. Meanwhile, 15,909 patients have recovered.

The district had witnessed its first peak in September last year, but the highest caseload then detected in a day had topped 251 cases.

The district has been reporting increasing number of cases in the second wave, almost double as compared to the first wave, even though, the experts suggest that the peak is yet to come.

The active cases tally, which had stood below 100 in January, was more than 200 in the first week of March, crossed the 300-mark on March 10 and the 400-mark on March 16.

It grew drastically and crossed the 1,000-mark on March 30, the 1,500-mark April 13 and the 2,000-mark on April 17. It breached the 2,500-mark on April 23 and stood at 2,648 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate which has been steadily decreasing since March, stood at 84.9 per cent on Saturday.

The district has conducted 262,918 tests so far, including 2,788 samples tested on Saturday.

Covid Vaccination

A total of 3,203 persons have been vaccinated in Panchkula on Saturday, including 3,026 citizens, 114 frontline and 63 healthcare workers.

As many as 1,32,879 vaccines have been administered, including 11,223 to healthcare workers, 15,830 to frontline workers and as many as 1,05,826 to citizens.

The vaccination took place at 27 locations, including 19 government sites and eight private hospitals.