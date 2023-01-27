Panchkula health officials train ‘health and wellness ambassadors’

The health authorities of Panchkula have initiated a series of training sessions for teachers of government schools—who have been identified as “health and wellness ambassadors”– to spread awareness about the health aspects.

The training sessions will be organised as part of the School Health and Wellness Programme which was launched in the country under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in February 2020. As per the initiative, two teachers in every government school will be identified as ‘health and wellness ambassadors’. The trained teachers will further train the school children by holding health sessions and organizing interactive health promotion activities.

As part of the latest series of training sessions in Haryana, recently the health department organised a two-days refresher training-cum-workshop at Panchkula’s District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

According to Panchkula Deputy Civil Surgeon (dental) Dr Shivanii, as many as 150 heads and principals of middle, high and senior secondary schools attended the training sessions. Dr. Shivanii said: The teachers were trained how they can groom the school-going children as agents of change to spread key health messages in the community. The teachers were also guided to enhance knowledge and life skills to promote informed, responsible and healthy behaviours among school going children apart from inculcating positive attitudes.”

The health officials also insisted on establishing robust linkages between schools and Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centers (AB-HWCs) and Model- Adolescent Friendly Health Clinics (M-AFHCs) to ensure continuum of health care. DIET Professors Dr Ashwini, Sunita Sura and trainers from health department Dr Shilpa, Anu (clinical psychologist) and adolescent health officer Dr Deepti also addressed the training sessions.