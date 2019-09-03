Panchkula: Health dept inspects restaurants, bars; slaps Rs 12,850 fine

Panchkula Health Department Monday conducted surprise inspections at various places to ensure compliance with the Prohibition of Smoking in Public Places Rules, 2008 and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

As many as 65 challans amounting to a total fine of Rs 12,850 were imposed on various hotels, bars and restaurants who were found violating the rules of prohibition act.

District Nodal Officer of the Prohibition of Smoking Act Dr Parvindrajit Singh said that the team had issued challans against street vendors as well as hotels including, Western Court, Casey Cross, Lavanya, ELM and Brew Estate.

He said that besides issuing challans and collecting them, the owners of these shops, rehris and hotels were informed about the rules that have been mentioned in the Act and were instructed to abide by its rules. Singh added that the inspections will continue in future and if violations are found, fines will be imposed and legal action will be implemented.

Of the 65 challans, 30 were imposed on Brew Estate and a total of Rs 6,000 was collected from them.

The challans were issued were after the inspection team found ashtrays on the tables inside the hotel and several people smoking in its premises. Brew Estate authorities, when contacted, refused to comment on the matter.

The Health department can issue challans for a maximum amount of Rs 200 for violating any of the rules of the COTPA. The minimum fine amount can be Rs 10. It is left to the discretion of the health inspector.

What the Act says

The Act prohibits smoking of tobacco in public places, except in special smoking zones in hotels, restaurants and airports and open spaces.

Advertisement of tobacco products including cigarettes is prohibited. This includes any kind of print advertisement by street vendors in form of small printed boards.

It is illegal to sell tobacco products to children below 18 years of age.

Cannot be sold in places within 100 yards radius from the outer boundary of an institution of education

Tobacco products must be sold, supplied or distributed in a package which shall contain an appropriate pictorial warning.

The owner/manager/in-charge of a public place must display a board containing the warning “No Smoking Area – Smoking here is an offence “ in appropriate manner at the entrance and inside the premises.