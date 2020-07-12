Panchkula health dept expresses concern over case in Gandhi colony slum

The health department has said in the letter that a containment area be created on the lines of Kharak Mangoli containment area, which was created in March. (Representational) The health department has said in the letter that a containment area be created on the lines of Kharak Mangoli containment area, which was created in March. (Representational)

A day after a 20-year-old from Gandhi Colony in Panchkula tested positive, the health department wrote a letter to the office of the deputy commissioner, voicing their concerns regarding the situation in the slum area which, they say, may go out of hand.

A senior doctor, on condition of anonymity, said, “The positive case in this particular colony is a matter of concern for the department. The situation may turn awry soon. It is a little dicey and we have written to the DC office to issue an order for containment of the whole colony. The area definitely requires extensive screening and sampling of people.”

The health department has said in the letter that a containment area be created on the lines of Kharak Mangoli containment area, which was created in March. The Kharak Mangoli area was quarantined for four weeks and comprehensive screening, IEC activities as well as random sampling was conducted during that period. Till now, only one person in the slum has been diagnosed with the disease.

Paras Hospital says no contacts of positive staff

A nursing supervisor of a private hospital had tested positive on Friday. The 34-year-old male staff had been residing at the hospital’s hostel and had developed symptoms Monday, a day after coming in contact with a positive patient. However, the hospital spokesperson Dr Ria Roy said, “He could not have contracted the virus from the positive patient as it is impossible to develop symptoms within a day.”

As per Roy, the source from where the patient contracted the virus remains unknown. “We do not know from where he contracted the virus from but it could not have been from inside the hospital as he did not come in contact with the patients and was a part of the administrative staff only,” she said.

The patient reportedly had only one direct contact, a female in another Paras Hostel who has been quarantined. “There is nobody else with whom he came in contact with during the incubation period, as we follow all norms and precautions advised by the administration,” said Dr Roy.

3 more positive cases

As many as three people, including a 40-year-old CRPF personnel, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the district on Saturday. The other two patients are a 35-year-old man from Kalka and a 43-year-old man from MDC Sector 5.

Chandigarh records 8th death, 12 test positive

Chandigarh: A 40-year-old man from Sector 52, who was brought dead to GMSH-16, tested positive for the novel coronavirus posthumously on Saturday. This is eighth Covid-19 related death in the city. Meanwhile, 12 more residents tested positive for the disease apart from the deceased 40-year-old, taking the tally of patients to 549, with 128 active cases.

The deceased was a patient of chronic liver disease and an alcoholic, which further deteriorated his condition. He was declared ‘brought dead’ at GMSH-16. He has five family members who have also been sampled for the disease.

The 12 residents who tested positive include a 20-year-old female relative of a PGIMER staffer. Further, four members of a family in Sector 44 and three members of a family in Sector 32 tested positive. Sectors 50, 35 and 37 also reported positive cases on Saturday.

Twelve people were also discharged on recovering. ENS

Four new cases reported in Mohali, 15 recovered

Mohali: As many as four positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Mohali district, taking the tally of cases to 366, with 88 active cases at present. Meanwhile, 15 patients who recovered from the disease were discharged from the hospital.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said, two cases were reported from Shivalik Homes at Kharar and one each from Peermuchalla and Dubhali village near Ghruan. He added, a 43-year-old man from Dubhali is the first case reported from Ghruan. The health department was collecting samples in the area.

Speaking further, the civil surgeon said that 15 patients who recovered from the disease were discharged from the hospital and out of the 15, at least 13 were from Behda village which has emerged as another hotspot of COVID-19. As many as two patients from the meat plant near Behda village were also discharged.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain said, to make people aware about the disease, teachers and students have been playing an important role. She said, the teachers have been making students aware about wearing masks and following other safety protocols. “Our teams working under ‘Mission Fateh’ have been distributing masks and making people aware about the outbreak, the students are playing an important role,” she added.

The ADC said that people have been advised to adhere to curfew guidelines on weekends. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.