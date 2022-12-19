scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Panchkula: Haryana CM Khattar takes stock of development projects

The Chief Minister said that the railway overbridge is a long pending demand of Panchkula residents and upon its completion, the residents will have better commuting facilities.

Khattar, PanchkulaHaryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday took stock of two important development projects of Panchkula. (Twitter/ @mlkhattar)
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday took stock of two important development projects of Panchkula and directed the officials to complete work at the earliest.

Khattar was accompanied by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal during his Monday inspection.

“The chief minister inspected the under-construction railway overbridge that is being built at Sector 19 at a cost of about Rs 30.54 crore. The officers concerned apprised the CM that most of the work of the bridge has already been completed, with only the work of laying the slab remaining, which too is likely to be wrapped up in this month. The CM then directed officials concerned to expedite the pace of work so that the bridge could be dedicated to the public on Republic Day,” a government spokesperson said.

The Chief Minister said that the railway overbridge is a long pending demand of Panchkula residents and upon its completion, the residents — especially those living in Sector 19 — will have better commuting facilities.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister also took stock of the new office building of Panchkula Municipal Corporation being constructed at Sector 3 at a cost of about Rs 29 crore and took detailed information about the work as well as the construction agency concerned that was involved.

“The chief minister directed officers concerned that the construction agency should be directed to complete work as soon as possible. He said that no laxity will be tolerated regarding time and quality in the construction work,” the spokesperson added.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 08:10:27 pm
