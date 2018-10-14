Panchkula: Guesthouse owner, two staffers had physical relations with Manimajra woman

The woman’s husband confessed that he used to supply women to Sunil and in one instance when Sunil demanded a girl from him, he preferred to send his wife on a fictitious identity. (Express photo ) The woman’s husband confessed that he used to supply women to Sunil and in one instance when Sunil demanded a girl from him, he preferred to send his wife on a fictitious identity. (Express photo )

“Accused Sunil Kumar, alias Sunny, the owner of Lovely Guest House in Morni, had physical relations with the Manimajra woman after giving her soft drink laced with intoxicants and he also made his waiter Avtar and driver Sahib Singh have physical relations with her by force when she wanted to go home and picked up a quarrel with him,” stated the detailed chargesheet filed against the 11 accused in the Morni gang rape case.

The chargesheet further stated, “The Manimajra woman was sent to Sunil by her husband for immoral trafficking in lieu of Rs 15,000 at the Lovely Guest House. The woman’s husband received Rs 13,000 in advance. Differences emerged when Sunil refused to pay Rs 2,000 and the husband took his wife to Manimajra Police Station to lodge a complaint of rape against around 40 people.”

The chargesheet stated, “During interrogation, the accused Sunil disclosed that the woman’s husband had struck a deal worth Rs 15,000 with him for 22 turns with his wife but he wanted 40 turns for Rs 15,000 at Lovely Guest House. Sunil had created a WhatsApp group through which he used to send pictures of available women at Lovely Guest House to his contacts. The husband had accepted Rs 13,000 in advance. The woman’s husband confessed that he used to supply women to Sunil and in one instance when Sunil demanded a girl from him, he preferred to send his wife on a fictitious identity. Sunil and the woman’s husband had developed differences over the payment of Rs 2,000.”

The chargesheet was filed under charges of gang rape read under Section 376D of IPC, buying and disposing of any person as a slave read under Section 370 IPC and Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956, in the court of JMIC Kamal Kumar on September 28. On Friday, the JMIC handed over copies of the chargesheet to the 11 accused. The chargesheet was submitted in court on September 28.

The chargesheet said, “Charges of immoral trafficking were added in the FIR following Sunil’s disclosure on July 24 and the next day, the woman’s husband was arrested.” A police officer requesting anonymity said, “Police investigation revealed that Sunil Kumar developed physical relations with the Manimajra woman by force and he also gave intoxicant substances to her with whom 10 others also had physical relations.”

The 11 accused are Sahib Singh, Karan Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Manjit Kumar, Shadi Ram, Vikas Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar, Avtar Singh, Sunil Kumar, alias Sunny, and Mohammed Irfan.

Advocate Sukhdev Saini, counsel for the accused Sunil Kumar, said, “It is a weak case. Police itself stated in the chargesheet that the woman and her husband were involved in immoral trafficking and prostitution. So, how can the charge of gang rape be substantiated.”

The next hearing will be held on October 23.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App