Month after FIR, Panchkula govt school teacher held for sexual harassment

Panchkula Police on Saturday arrested the physical training instructor (PTI) of a government senior secondary school in Panchkula for passing casteist remarks, assault and sexual harassment following the complaints of students, including girls.

The FIR against the teacher and two others including the school principal was registered on November 30. The teacher has been remanded in judicial custody in Ambala jail.

Police said that all students, who accused the teachers and the principal, are students of class 12. A committee under the supervision of District Education Officer (DEO), Satpal Kaushik, which was constituted to look into the allegations, suspended the PTI teacher earlier in December.

“Prima facie, we found that one of the teachers, a PTI, did not behave with the students properly. He was arrested for sexual harassment, assault and passing castiest remarks. A case was registered at Sector 7 police station. The accused teacher was transferred to the government senior secondary school in Panchkula from another district five months back,” police said. Police added that the role of two others including the school principal is being probed.