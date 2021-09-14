Panchkula goes the extra mile, holds three-day camp to jab 20,000 people a day

AFTER VACCINATING 100 per cent of its target population, the Panchkula administration on Monday launched a mega three-day vaccination drive. As many as 12,340 persons were vaccinated on the first day.

“While we had aimed for 20,000 persons on day one, we got the crowd we vaccinated. Issues like signal problems persist in a few areas, making the vaccination drive go slow due to connectivity issues. It remained a success otherwise,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, district immunisation officer of Panchkula. Vaccinations were conducted at 64 government and five private centres Monday.

Panchkula is currently still stocked with over 53,000 doses of Covishield and Covaxin. It aims at inoculating over 40,000 people as part of the three-day drive.

“The drive is being held across the state to achieve 100 per cent vaccination with first dose of the total target population. Even though we have achieved the target earlier on, we are welcoming more to get the dose. More vaccinated population will create is greater immunity,” said Dr Meenu.

A total of 6,500 first doses and 5,700 second doses were administered.

Only a week ago, the district had achieved over 100 per cent inoculation of its target population of around 3.85 lakh with the first dose. The total target as per national guidelines in every district is supposed to be 60 per cent of the total population. The district has fully vaccinated over 150 villages of the district so far.

With doses given out Monday, the number of persons vaccinated with first dose stands at 4.06 lakh while those fully vaccinated amounts to 2.72 lakh.

It was in the third week of June that the district had, as per their estimate, jabbed 55,000 senior citizens in the district, inoculating 100.2 per cent of its target population of senior citizens with the first dose.

The department has been setting up excessive number of camps and running extensive IEC campaigns to raise vaccine awareness while encouraging people to be inoculated. “We went village to village, opened vaccination at sub-centre levels, went door to door in areas that showed lower participation, set up motivation camps in rural and slum areas, started a social media campaign to fight rumors of impotency and started mobile vans,” Dr Meenu said.

Radha Swami Satsang groups, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, block pradhaans, RWAs, and sarpanches have been used to encourage people to get vaccinated.