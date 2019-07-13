Panchkula gate construction leads to long jams

Written by Pallavi Singhal

Advertising

The installation of a gate on the Chandigarh-Panchkula road near the Housing Board intersection caused a massive traffic jam on several roads of Panchkula on the very first day. The morning rain further compounded the chaos. The road on which the gate is being constructed is the main road connecting Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Many commuters reached their office late as they were stuck at the Geeta Chowk. The road leading to the command hospital was also choked with a long line of cars. M R Syal, a resident of Sector 18 and a frequent commuter on the route, said the traffic surged, especially during the school hours. The commuters said the administration should have taken measures to spread the word about the road’s closure and streamline the traffic before beginning the construction of the gate. Syal said the Mauli Jagran road that is broken could have been first repaired, which would have led to a smoother movement of the traffic. He complained that the notice for the construction should have been given at least a week prior.

The traffic SHO of Panchkula, Mahabir Singh, said that they switched off the traffic lights and manually directed the flow of traffic to manage the jam. This will be done every day from 8 to 12 in the morning and from 5 to 9 in the evening until July 19. He added that banners are being put up to direct people towards the Mauli Jagran road. At least two police nakas have been set up on the route to ensure the safety of people taking the route.

Advertising

The Municipal Engineer looking after the construction work, Kashi Ram, said the foundation of the gate had already been installed on Friday. If the weather remains clear, the work will be completed within, if not earlier, than the time assigned. Heavy showers, however, may derail the work.

The main road connecting Panchkula to Chandigarh has been closed for nine days beginning Wednesday. The route is being blocked due to the construction of an entry gate being built for Panchkula. Thousands of commuters take this route every day so much so that each morning and evening, it sees a traffic jam.

Now that the road has been blocked, the problems for people commuting on the path are bound to rise. Barricading is done on the road that leads from Sector 18 to the Housing Board. Alternative ways that can be used have been provided. For people living in sectors 9, 10, 11, 15, 16 and 19, the route connecting Chandigarh with Mauli Jagran can be used while people living in sectors 4,5,6,7,8,9 and 21 can use the route going to Manimajra via Geeta Chowk.