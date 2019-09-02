Panchkula: Garbage collectors to accept only segregated waste from today

From Monday, residents will have to give segregated waste to their waste collectors in Panchkula. The Panchkula Municipal Corporation is all set to begin with waste segregation at household level from September 2.

Advertising

Initially, waste won’t be collected from those households which give mixed waste. Later, fine would be imposed.

According to Panchkula Municipal Corporation executive officer Jarnail Singh, those residents who don’t give segregated waste to the garbage collectors will be imposed a fine ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 9,500.

The waste collectors in Panchkula are not under the Municipal Corporation. However, the civic body has directed them to collect only segregated waste else they will also be issued a challan.

Advertising

“Only segregated waste will be accepted from Monday. There are around 900 garbage collectors and all have been directed not to accept mixed waste,” the executive officer said.

Waste will have to be segregated in three types: dry, wet and domestic hazardous. All three will be handed over separately to the waste collectors.

It was during a meeting with the supervisors and waste collectors that the executive officer directed the former that fine would be imposed on them if their officials find them accepting mixed waste.

On a pilot basis, the project was first implemented in three wards of the city: ward numbers 14, 15 and 16. Now it will be replicated in the entire city.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had begun the project of waste segregation at household level in June 2017. However, it has been over two years but waste segregation at household level has not yet seen the light of day.

Segregation is still not being done in the city. The civic body in UT stated that since the garbage collectors are not under the Municipal Corporation, it is difficult to get things enforced. There was a move to take them under the Municipal Corporation but due to political intervention it could not be done.