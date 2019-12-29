Panchkula: Gang cheating people claiming oil leak busted, four arrested

Panchkula DCP Kamaldeep Goyal after the arrests in Panchkula on Saturday. (Express) Panchkula DCP Kamaldeep Goyal after the arrests in Panchkula on Saturday. (Express)

THE DISTRICT police on Saturday claimed to bust a gang involved in a dozen cases of cheating and thefts including the theft of Rs 16 lakh cash from the Mercedes car of Sat Paul Bansal, the owner of Paul Merchants, near Sector 61 in Chandigarh. The gang members were arrested on December 26 and are now in police custody.

The accused were identified as Indra, Surya, Shiva, Vikas, all residents of Delhi. They allegedly identified their targets moving in luxurious vehicles, stopped them on the pretext of some problem on their cars after throwing oil on the bonnets, and later took away belongings from the vehicles.

“The gang was active in the Tricity for the last one and half month and had been committed similar crimes in Himachal, Punjab and Delhi also. We have recovered Rs 16.5 lakh cash, gold jewellery ornaments and a bottle of black oil and some tools being used in the crime. Apart from the four, there are three juveniles also, who were involved in the crime. They are yet to be arrested. So far, we have worked out six cases during the interrogation of the four accused. The gang was arrested by the crime branch head Inspector Nirmal Kumar on December 26,” said DCP Kamaldeep Goyal.

Police have recovered two iron rods, one pipe, one torch, three pepper sprays and one Marka Toyota Corrolla Altis in connection to the December 26 case of Chandigarh.

The main accused Indra is 25 years old, and belongs to Gultur village in Chennai. He was residing as a tenant in Tigdi JJ Camp , Delhi. Indra has been involved in various incidents including Chandigarh, Panchkula, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, and has been arrested many times before and was wanted in several cases. According to the Panchkula police, Indra, along with co-accused Vikas, Shiva, Surya and two other unidentified people, reached Chandigarh and Panchkula from Delhi on December 1.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App