Panchkula: Firm doing beautification work was also paid for trees it did not uproot

FOR UPROOTING the existing tree cover at roundabouts, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation paid money to the firm executing the work of beautification of roundabouts, even when on quotation basis, another contractor had already carried out the work for Rs 69,000 per roundabout, documents accessed by Chandigarh Newsline have found.

Executive engineer, incharge of the beautification work, L C Chauhan said, “Yes, this discrepancy came to my notice and that is why I have held back the payment of this contractor P C Yadav after I got to know that M/s Sakumbari Engineering Works was also being paid for the same nature of work.”

He added, “On an urgent basis, some works are done on verbal approvals as well and later post facto approval is taken. In fact, one sub- divisional officer of horticulture wing got this work of uprooting existing tree cover done on a quotation basis from Yadav at all the roundabouts. Later, I saw that even Sakumbari was being paid for the same work, so I have held back Yadav’s payment.”

The payment for tree felling at roundabouts also varied for Sakumbari. At the roundabout of sector 11/12/12A/14, as per the work order, the firm was given for Rs 2,500 per tree for uprooting them while on roundabout of Shaheed Major Sandeep Sagar chowk and Major Shankla chowk, for the same tree, they paid Rs 1,000 per tree.

Talking to Newsline, contractor Yadav whose payment has been held back said, “I was the one who actually carried out the uprooting of the plants and trees, clearing the wild cover at all eight roundabouts before the main work was to begin. I have pictures with me. Now I have been running from pillar to post for my payment but they aren’t releasing it saying that other firm has been paid for it.”

He added, “I was told that post facto approval would be given for my work. But the fact is that my labour and money has been spent and now they aren’t paying for it.”

Chandigarh Newsline, in a series of news articles, has highlighted the glaring discrepancies in the roundabout beautification project currently underway in Panchkula. Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain on Friday had ordered a probe into the alleged discrepancies in the ongoing roundabout beautification work. Eight roundabouts in Panchkula are being beautified at a cost of Rs 2.84 crore.

The Youth Congress has decided to hold a protest against the alleged discrepancies on Monday outside the office of Municipal Corporation building in Sector 14, Panchkula. The agitation will be held at 10 am.

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said, “An inquiry has already been ordered and anyone who is found guilty will be punished. But I just want to convey that those who are trying to stop the development works of the city, the development will not stop. I am not protecting anyone but politicising an issue is not justified.”