Panchkula firing: ‘They were spraying bullets’

MANOJ KUMAR, one of the three victims of the firing incident in Sector 20, Panchkula, on Wednesday, claims the robbers opened fire when he refused to give them his mobile.

A resident of Bapudham Colony in Sector 26, with a business of tent services, Manoj was sitting in one of the rooms of the first floor of the shop-cum-office in Sector 20, when the incident took place. “I had gone to the office of a financier with a friend who knows Vinod, the owner of SCO No. 392. Suddenly, I heard gunshots. A group of eight to 10 robbers entered the room, and one of them climbed on the centre table and asked all of us to put all the cash and gold ornaments in a bag. We obeyed and I removed all three of my gold rings. Then they also sought our mobile phones, but I refused as I have many important contacts in my phone.”

Manoj recounts that one of the robbers then hit him with a pistol butt on his head. “I lost my temper and hit him with an iron chair, following which he fired at my leg,” Manoj said. He claims the robbers continued to fire indiscriminately while escaping from the spot, and one of the bullets hit Deepak who later succumbed to his injuries at PGI.

Manoj claims there would have been many more fatalities had someone in the room not closed the door. Manoj, who had his mobile phone on him, then immediately called one of his friends from Bapudham, who then took him to a private hospital before getting him to General Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Manoj suffered a bullet injury to his left leg and was operated upon Thursday evening.