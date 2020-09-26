Panchkula: Family of 16-yr-old sexual harassment victim alleges police inaction, FIR registered

“As her father rushed to save her, the men beat up both my husband and my daughter who suffered head injuries,” the FIR read.

The family of a victim of sexual harassment has accused Sector 14 police station of refusing to file an FIR and even beating up the victim’s father. Acting on the complaint, an FIR has now been filed at the women police station of Panchkula on the recommendation of the DCP.

As per the FIR filed by the 16-year-old victim’s mother, the victim was walking near the Allahabad Bank in Sector 14 around 7 pm on August 4. Three drunk men, identified as Rinku, Zehrila and Anup, and one unidentified accused started sexually harassing her.

“As her father rushed to save her, the men beat up both my husband and my daughter who suffered head injuries,” the FIR read.

The FIR mentions that when the family approached the Sector 14 police station, the mother was thrown out and was refused the right to file a complaint. “They also beat up the victim’s father and now he cannot even walk properly,” the FIR adds. The FIR was registered under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

