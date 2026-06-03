Inside a fake Amazon call centre: How 21 scammers fooled customers from Sector 2, Panchkula

Police in Panchkula claimed to have busted an alleged fake international call centre operating from Sector 2 and arrested 21 persons, including four alleged masterminds, in connection with a cyber fraud racket that purportedly targeted US citizens by impersonating customer service representatives of Amazon.
According to police, the operation was carried out late Sunday night following a tip-off. Teams from the Cyber Crime Police Station, the State Cyber Crime unit and other crime investigation units conducted a joint raid at premises operating on the first floor of a building in Sector 2.
Police said the four key accused Raja Siddiqui, Akshay, alias Tikku, Navdeep Bedi, alias Raj Bedi, and Ankur Kapoor, who are from Delhi, Kolkata, Mohali and Panchkula, were produced before a court and remanded in seven days of police custody.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh said the call centre was allegedly being used to target foreign nationals, primarily US citizens, by posing as Amazon US customer support executives.
During the raid, police found several young men and women allegedly engaged in conversations with foreign nationals using laptops, headsets and internet-based software.
Preliminary investigation revealed that calls were routed through specialised software, after which the callers allegedly introduced themselves as Amazon customer service representatives and persuaded victims to share personal information.
Police alleged that victims were then induced to download remote-access applications such as AnyDesk, enabling the accused to gain access to their computer systems. The callers would subsequently mislead victims into purchasing gift cards, which were later redeemed through various channels for financial gain.
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The police said they recovered 19 computer systems, three laptops, 16 headsets, two point-of-sale (POS) machines, three walkie-talkie sets, two Wi-Fi routers, a currency-counting machine, a seal, a hardware crypto wallet, cash amounting to Rs 11.30 lakh, counterfeit foreign currency, gold jewellery, diamond earrings, a chain, a bracelet and several documents and electronic devices.
According to the DCP, preliminary findings suggest that the proceeds of the alleged fraud were routed through hawala channels and cryptocurrency transactions to different states.
Of the 21 arrested, the remaining 17 — comprising 12 men and five women — were allegedly employed as computer operators at the call centre, a police official said adding that they are residents of Chandigarh, Mohali, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, Kolkata and other places. These 17 accused have been released on bail.
Police suspect that the network recruited young people from different states and used them to carry out organised cyber fraud targeting foreign nationals.
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Police said questioning of the accused has led to several disclosures regarding alleged hawala networks, cryptocurrency transactions, movement of funds obtained through the fraud and the role of other associates. Raids in other states are being planned and further arrests are likely.
A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Telecommunications Act, and further investigation is underway.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More