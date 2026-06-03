Inside a fake Amazon call centre: How 21 scammers fooled customers from Sector 2, Panchkula

During the raid, police found several young men and women allegedly engaged in conversations with foreign nationals using laptops, headsets and internet-based software. (Image: AI generated)

Police in Panchkula claimed to have busted an alleged fake international call centre operating from Sector 2 and arrested 21 persons, including four alleged masterminds, in connection with a cyber fraud racket that purportedly targeted US citizens by impersonating customer service representatives of Amazon.

According to police, the operation was carried out late Sunday night following a tip-off. Teams from the Cyber Crime Police Station, the State Cyber Crime unit and other crime investigation units conducted a joint raid at premises operating on the first floor of a building in Sector 2.

Police said the four key accused Raja Siddiqui, Akshay, alias Tikku, Navdeep Bedi, alias Raj Bedi, and Ankur Kapoor, who are from Delhi, Kolkata, Mohali and Panchkula, were produced before a court and remanded in seven days of police custody.