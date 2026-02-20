‘Affordable’ dreams: Panchkula Extension-2 plots start at less than half the price in city

With property prices in Chandigarh and Panchkula climbing steeply, the 24 upcoming sectors under Panchkula Extension-2 along National Highway-7 are attracting attention for offering plots at less than half the prevailing rates in Panchkula. Private developers have already begun work in at least four of these sectors, where plots are being sold between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh per square yard. In comparison, Panchkula’s property prices have crossed ₹2 lakh per square yard in some areas, making the extension comparatively a more “affordable” option.

A senior officer from the Town and Country Planning Department explained that the plan for developing 24 sectors under Panchkula Extension-2 (Kot-Behla Urban Complex) was originally drawn up in 2008, but residential development only began about five years ago with Eldeco’s township, followed by projects such as Eco City, Sigma Residency, Sunlit Urbana, Hill View, Rangoli, Orange Flower City, Palm Valley, and Sigma Jaswant Garden. Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel described the extension as having “great possibilities for development in the coming years,” adding that the government is committed to supporting growth in the area and expects “a good future here”.