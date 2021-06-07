Panchkula extends lockdown till June 14, allows reliefs

Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula, Vinay Pratap Singh, stated that the new lockdown rules will be implemented beginning Monday and compliance of orders is being ensured through the Police department till June 14. (File Photo)

The Panchkula administration on Monday, in view of directions passed by the Haryana government, decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the district till June 14 under ”Mahamari alert-surakshit Haryana’, while providing for a few reliefs.

All shops, other than the standalone ones, have been allowed to open from 9am to 6pm on an odd-even basis. Shopping malls, too, have been allowed to open from 10am to 8pm, while following all Covid-appropriate norms.

Restaurants and bars in hotels and in malls have been allowed to open with 50 per cent of their seating capacity from 10am to 8pm, while adopting all social distancing norms and undertaking regular sanitisation. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants, and fast food joints has been permitted upto 10pm.

Religious places, including Nada Sahib Gurudwara as well as Mata Mansa Devi Mandir, which had remained shut as of yet, will be allowed to open with 21 persons at one time with all social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms at all times.

Corporate offices have also been allowed to open with 50 per cent attendance with all Covid-appropriate norms in place. Gatherings in weddings as well as funerals/ cremations have been allowed for 21 people, while wedding processions will continue to remain banned.

For gatherings other than weddings, funerals/ cremations, a maximum of 50 people have been allowed. For gatherings of more than 50, prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner is required.

Clubs, restaurants, bars at the golf course have been allowed to open with 50 per cent of their seating capacity from 10am to 8pm with all Covid appropriate norms in place.

Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula, Vinay Pratap Singh, stated that the new lockdown rules will be implemented beginning Monday and compliance of orders is being ensured through the Police department till June 14.