Panchkula extends lockdown for one week, eases curbs

In accordance with the Haryana government’s directives, Panchkula administration on Monday extended the lockdown for another week, from June 14 to 5 am on June 21.

However, several lockdown restrictions were eased, as stated in orders issued by Panchkula DM Vinay Partap Singh.

The shops in the district will now be able to function from 9 am to 8 pm, while the malls will be allowed to remain open from 10 am to 8 pm.

The restaurants and bars in Panchkula will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 10 pm, with 50 per cent occupancy of the seating capacity. The eateries will be permitted to provide home delivery till 10 pm.

While the production units and industries have been permitted to function in full capacity, the corporate offices have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent attendance.

The religious places have been allowed to open with 21 persons at a time, with requisite social distancing, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behaviour.

The gatherings in weddings, funerals and cremations have been restricted to 21 persons. The wedding ceremonies may be held at places other than home and the Court, however, the movement of Barat procession will not be permitted. For gatherings other than weddings, funerals and cremations, the maximum people allowed will be 50. For gatherings of over 50 people will require prior permission from the DC.

The district’s gyms have been allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity, after adopting requisite covid norms. However, spas have been directed to remain closed.

Meanwhile, sports complexes and stadiums have been permitted to open only for sports activities, without spectators.

At golf courses, the members and visitors will be allowed to play golf in a staggered manner to avoid overcrowding.