Panchkula: Emergency ward vacant, spike in cases of anxiety, common flu

The Emergency department in Panchkula’s Civil Hospital Sector 6, which used to remain full to the brink with patients, has suddenly become vacant amid the lockdown. While cases of road accidents have reduced to zero, the department is only recording footfall of persons having flu like symptoms. The hospitals’ doctors say that the number of persons suffering from anxiety regarding coronavirus has sharply risen in the past few days.

Head of the Emergency Wing of Panchkula Civil Hospital, Dr Amarjeet Singh provided a comparative account of the total cases recorded in the hospital. He says, “On a usual day, the emergency department used to see almost 400 cases. While the numbers have gone down by 25 per cent, patients are still walking in throughout the day.”

According to Dr Amarjeet, there is a stark difference between patients who used to come earlier and the ones who are visiting the hospital now. He says, “Previously, people with severe trauma or persons injured in road accidents used to come to the Emergency Wing. However, now, persons with mild symptoms of flu and runny noses or cough or just throat ache are worried about if they have contracted coronavirus.”

The doctor further says that people bounded to their homes are facing problems of anxiety. “Such people who walk in are clearly anxious. The constant information overload about COVID-19 and by the virtue of being enclosed in spaces has caused people to start over-thinking. People with mild headache walk in claiming that they may have contraced the virus and thus must be tested. Even though we are sensitive towards such people, we can clearly see they are not sick,” he says.

Meanwhile, the lockdown in the city has resulted in empty traffic-less roads, leading to a decrease in road rage cases. The number of accidental cases have slashed to zero. “With no traffic on roads and elsewhere, the erstwhile figures of at least 15-20 persons walking in because of accidents, have reduced. The number in the past few days has gone down to zero. We now see a single case once in a week. Such cases are also not a result of a collision or something, but just a minor slip by the person’s own fault,” says Dr Amarjeet.

The stretchers and beds that used to be full at the hospital, now remain vacant. “We do not get any cases that have to be admitted or kept overnight, rendering the beds vacant,” says Dr Amarjeet.

The cases that have seen a rise include cases of injuries to children, he says. “There have been cases of fracture and other such injuries among children. Of course they cannot stay still and are playing inside, on hard surfaces such as marble or tiles, so injuries are inevitable. Over the past week, we have continuously seen abrasions and fractured elbows, shoulders, ankles and thigh muscle in rare cases,” says the doctor.

While officials denied to comment on the number of cases relating to domestic abuse, sources at the hospital claimed that such cases have also increased in the Emergency Wing, with women reporting of injuries claiming that a gas cylinder fell on them or they fell off the stairs et al.

