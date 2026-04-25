MBBS admission scam: Panchkula EOW arrests main accused

The scam came to fore after a doctor complained that he was duped of Rs 37 lakh by the fraudsters on the pretext of securing an MBBS seat for his daughter under the management quota. (File Photo)

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Panchkula police has claimed to have busted an education fraud racket and arrested the main accused, Manav Singla.

According to police, the accused had been evading arrest, and was absconding. His anticipatory bail pleas had already been rejected by both the Panchkula district court and the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was finally arrested on April 24 and produced before a local court on Friday, which remanded him in judicial custody.

The scam came to fore after a doctor complained that he was duped of Rs 37 lakh by the fraudsters on the pretext of securing an MBBS seat for his daughter under the management quota.