MBBS admission scam: Panchkula EOW arrests main accused

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Panchkula police has claimed to have busted an education fraud racket and arrested the main accused, Manav Singla.
According to police, the accused had been evading arrest, and was absconding. His anticipatory bail pleas had already been rejected by both the Panchkula district court and the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was finally arrested on April 24 and produced before a local court on Friday, which remanded him in judicial custody.
The scam came to fore after a doctor complained that he was duped of Rs 37 lakh by the fraudsters on the pretext of securing an MBBS seat for his daughter under the management quota.
The case was registered on December 22, 2025, at the Sector-7 police station, Panchkula, under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a complaint by Dr Karan Gupta, a resident of Faridkot, Punjab.
As per the complaint, Gupta’s daughter had appeared in NEET 2024 but could not secure admission in a government medical college due to insufficient marks. While exploring private admission options, the family came in contact with the accused, who was operating from an office in Prime Square Mall, Zirakpur.
The accused allegedly promised to secure an MBBS seat — initially in a medical institute in Bathinda and later in colleges in Haryana — under the management quota. On this pretext, he collected a total of Rs 37 lakh from the complainant. However, when the admission did not materialise and the family demanded a refund, the accused returned only Rs 6.20 lakh and refused to pay back the remaining Rs 30.80 lakh.
During the investigation, the EOW examined bank transactions and found evidence suggesting that the accused, along with his associates, had conspired to cheat the complainant through a well-planned fraud.
Police said two more accused are involved in the racket and efforts are underway to arrest them. Their anticipatory bail pleas are currently pending before the court.
DCP Srishti Gupta stated that the accused not only cheated the victim but also falsely claimed to have high-level connections in government departments to gain trust and extract money.
She added that the police have collected bank records and digital evidence, and further investigation is in progress.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram