Panchkula: Drug peddler stabs Cong councillor, held

Congress councilor from ward 6, Pankaj Valmiki was stabbed by a drug peddler at his office in Rajiv Colony, on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm when councilor Pankaj Valmiki (20) was sitting in his office along with his mother and two others.

As per the victim, accused Mona (24) barged into his office and alleged the councilor of supporting the police in their campaign against drug peddling. The accused then pulled out a knife and stabbed the councilor twice, inflicting wounds on his head and left hand.

The accused then attempted to flee, but was apprehended by the locals after a brief chase and beaten up. He was later handed over to the police. As per police officials, Mona was accompanied by Ajay. He too was rounded up.

The injured councilor was taken to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where he was given first aid. He is said to be stable and out of danger.

Following the attack, the councilor’s supporters and locals encircled the Sector 16 police post and raised slogans against the police department. The police had to call additional personnel to keep the situation under control.

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station.

Later, Former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan, former Mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia, and other Congress leaders reached the police post and met senior police officials, seeking timely police action against culprits.

The Congress party called the incident a prime example of “BJP’s Jungle Raj and alleged it was a well thought-out conspiracy against the Congress councillors,” in a statement.