Panchkula: Drones map land falling under Lal Dora in five villages

Drone used for land mapping in Panchkula. (Express) Drone used for land mapping in Panchkula. (Express)

IN CONTINUATION with an announcement made by CM Manohar Lal Khattar to bring an end to the Lal Dora system in rural as well as urban parts of the state, the Panchkula administration on Wednesday conducted the mapping of five villages of the district via drones.

District Development and Panchayat Officer, Kanwar Daman Singh said that according to the government’s instructions, the villages of Panchkula including Tabar, Sarakpur, Haripur, Khedi and Baronakala have been selected in the first phase. The villages were mapped with drones which will provide ownership to the people living in areas falling under the Lal Dora regime. “After this, the work of providing registry to all those identified in the process will be conducted and a resolution of their ownership will be passed in the Gram Sabha meetings”, he said.

He further said, “Till now the people living in Lal Dora area in rural areas of the state do not have a registry for ownership. Anybody can come and take their land. Furthermore, they are not eligible for any kind of loans or proprietorship. Now the government has started the process of providing registry by abolishing this Lal Dora system. This will provide the residents with some stable ground and they will also become eligible for certain governmental schemes. Extensive work is being done under this policy to make these five villages Lal Dora free.” According to officials, several other villages following the practice will also be mapped and registered soon.

Panchayat representatives and block development officials of all five villages were present during the mapping.

A land is termed Lal Dora when no revenue records or registry of such a land exists. It is the land that has been occupied by the people for residential purposes and ownership only depends on possession of the land. Such lands, according to officials, exist in all villages and cities of the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.