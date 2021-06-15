Panchkula: Drive-through vaccination drive for 18+ sees sparse footfall

Panchkula on Tuesday held its third drive-through vaccination drive — after a gap of almost two weeks — while simultaneously launching a special drive to cover beneficiaries who needed a second Covishield dose for going abroad to study or with job offers, or those needing to travel out of the country for participation in olympiads.

The district had last held a drive-through vaccination drive on May 30 — two-days after reporting a vaccine scarcity — for beneficiaries above the age of 44.

During Tuesday’s drive, meant for those above the age of 18 years, a total of 1037 people were jabbed. Almost 1000 had been jabbed during the administration’s last drive-through drive and more than 5000 had been jabbed during the first such drive which was organised by the administration in the third week of May for two days.

“We had expected about 1500 people to show up and had prepared for the same. However, the numbers were low. That is probably because a lot of people have already received their first dose and need to wait for 12 weeks before becoming eligible for a second shot of Covishield. Also, Tuesday was a weekday and that might have impacted the total footfall,” said CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur.

Meanwhile, following the guidelines issued for providing second doses of vaccines to special categories, including students, people traveling for jobs and sports personnel traveling abroad, Panchkula began a special drive in the conference room of its Field Hostel from Tuesday.

“As per a notification issued by the Government of India, a drive was started today to cover special category of beneficiaries and facilitate their travel as per international guidelines. This drive will continue for now,” added Dr Kaur.

The district has so far administered 2.3 lakh jabs — including 58,000 to those between 18-44 years, 70,000 to those between 45-59 and as many as 78,000 to the senior citizens. A total of 3432 vaccine shots were administered on Tuesday, of which almost 3000 were given to those between 18-44 years of age.